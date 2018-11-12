Jet Airways posts third quarterly loss

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s biggest full-service carrier, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.
Losses came in at 12.97 billion rupees ($178.01 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of 496.3 million rupees a year earlier, the airline said.
Fuel expenses jumped 58.6 percent to 24.20 billion rupees, while revenue from operations climbed 9.5 percent. reut.rs/2DAeGCk
($1 = 72.8600 Indian rupees)
