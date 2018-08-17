Jet Airways says board to meet later this month for quarterly results

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd’s board will meet on Aug. 27 to approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30, the beleaguered carrier said on Friday, after it delayed its quarterly results earlier this month.

FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways passenger aircraft takes off from the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India’s biggest full-service airline deferred its quarterly results on Aug. 9, sending its shares to a three-year low.

Jet said on Aug. 3 it would be able to cut costs and keep flying, despite reports that it had warned staff it was running out of cash.