FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jet Airways second-quarter profit slumps 91 percent
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Breast milk, soot mark Turkey's fading beauty
EDITOR'S PICKS
Breast milk, soot mark Turkey's fading beauty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 7, 2017 / 1:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jet Airways second-quarter profit slumps 91 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second-largest airline, reported a 91 percent slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

A Jet Airways passenger aircraft takes off from the airport in Ahmedabad, India, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 496.3 million rupees ($7.69 million), compared with a profit of 5.49 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. bit.ly/2ACEclV

Quarterly total expenses rose 9.2 percent to 57.09 billion rupees, with aircraft fuel expenses rising about 17 percent.

($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.