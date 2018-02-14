FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Money News
February 14, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Jet Airways third-quarter profit nearly halves as fuel costs soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second-largest airline, on Wednesday reported a 46 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

Net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 stood at 1.65 billion rupees ($25.74 million) versus 3.05 billion rupees in the year ago quarter.

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircraft stand on tarmac at the domestic airport terminal in Mumbai, India September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/File Photo

Revenue from operations grew 10.4 percent to 60.86 billion rupees.

Total expenses for the quarter jumped 10 percent with aircraft fuel expenses rising around 29 percent to 18.40 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.1150 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.