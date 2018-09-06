Jet Airways addressing salary delays, says pilots union

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) is in talks with its pilots to address delays in salary payments and other matters, its pilots’ union said on Thursday.

A Jet Airways Boeing 737-800 passenger plane moves on the runway as a man walks past at an airport in New Delhi, India, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The airline, part-owned by Etihad Airways, said last month it would inject funds and cut costs in excess of $278 million over two years to try to stem losses.

“Our issues such as the disbursement of salaries are being amicably addressed and we continue to resolve ongoing concerns through constant dialogue with the airline’s management team,” the National Aviators’ Guild (NAG) said in a statement.

Earlier, the Times of India reported, citing news agency Press Trust of India, that the pilots had threatened this week to stop cooperating with the company over unpaid wages.

"Withholding salaries, that too without prior notice, is a serious matter and the management will bear sole responsibility for any repercussions ... failure to address the above points and not paying the salaries on time would lead to non-cooperation by pilots," the report here quoted Jet Airways' pilots as saying.

Jet said it had paid salaries on time to 84 percent of its employees and was committed to honouring its obligations. It also said in a statement to Reuters earlier that it was confident of resolving issues through dialogue.

The NAG said management had been receptive to the cost saving initiatives suggested by the union.

FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways plane is parked as other moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo