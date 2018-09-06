Jet Airways pilots warn of 'non-cooperation' over salary default - PTI in Times of India

(Reuters) - Pilots of embattled carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd have warned the airline’s management of ‘non-cooperation’ over default on salary payments, the Times of India reported on Thursday citing news agency Press Trust of India.

FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways plane is parked as other moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The airline, part-owned by Etihad Airways, has been struggling to stem losses in the world’s fastest-growing domestic aviation market, but has said it is confident it can slash costs and keep flying, dismissing reports it had told staff it was running out of cash.

“Withholding salaries, that too without prior notice, is a serious matter and the management will bear sole responsibility for any repercussions... failure to address the above points and not paying the salaries on time would lead to non-cooperation by pilots,” Jet Airways’ pilots said in a communication to the management earlier this week, the report said.

Jet Airways did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.