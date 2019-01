FILE PHOTO - A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to the runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Jet Airways Ltd said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval for converting existing debt into shares or convertible instruments.

At a shareholder meeting scheduled for Feb. 21, the airline will also seek approval for their lenders to appoint a nominee director to the board, the debt-laden company said.