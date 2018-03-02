Jetstar CEO says will have to shift flights to cope with Changi Airport fee hike

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - The CEO of Qantas Airways’ budget arm Jetstar, Gareth Evans, said on Friday he was disappointed with the increase in passenger fees using Singapore’s Changi Airport, and the impact on passenger demand would mean it will have to“shift flights around”.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Wednesday it would introduce a new airport development levy effective July 1 of S$10.80 ($8.17) for passengers who begin their trips from Changi and S$3.00 for those transitting.

Evans spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of the CAPA Global LCC Summit in Singapore.