France's Faurecia takes majority stake in Jiangxi Coagent Electronics

July 19 (Reuters) - French automotive equipment supplier Faurecia said on Wednesday it had taken a majority stake in Chinese infotainment and interior electronics company Jiangxi Coagent Electronics for 1.45 billion renminbi (193 million euros).

"This acquisition marks another important step in the development of our technology offer for the cockpit of the future," Faurecia Chief Executive Patrick Koller said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2017. (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz; editing by David Clarke)