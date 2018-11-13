Jindal Steel and Power posts second-quarter profit on one-time gain

(Reuters) - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on Tuesday reported a profit of 3.44 billion rupees ($47.36 million) for the second quarter, helped by a one-time gain.
For the year-ago period, the New Delhi-based company had reported a loss of 4.48 billion rupees.
Eight analysts on average had expected a loss of 536 million rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company had a one-time gain of 2.55 billion rupees in the quarter, partly due to savings from early redemption of certain privately placed debentures and from write-off of a part of expenses incurred in earlier years for projects, the company said. reut.rs/2DB5CwY
Total revenue from operations jumped 63 percent to 99.82 billion rupees, while revenue from its iron and steel segment surged 73 percent to 86.45 billion rupees.
($1 = 72.6375 Indian rupees)
