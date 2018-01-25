FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 25, 2018 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

Jindal Steel posts smaller-than-expected December-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher revenue from the iron and steel business.

The steel producer reported a loss of 2.66 billion rupees ($41.86 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 4.07 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday. bit.ly/2DHJIHT

    Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 3.53 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    Revenue from its iron and steel segment rose 14 percent to 56.51 billion rupees.

    ($1 = 63.5450 Indian rupees)

    Reporting by Vishal Sridhar and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.