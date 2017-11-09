Jindal Steel & Power second-quarter loss narrows

(Reuters) - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

A general view of the Jindal Power and Steel Ltd. complex is pictured at Nisha village in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The steelmaker reported a loss of 4.48 billion rupees ($69.00 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 7.46 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. bit.ly/2jcSBkn

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 4.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from its iron and steel segment rose about 25 percent to 49.97 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.9300 Indian rupees)