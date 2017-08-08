FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-quarter loss, beats estimates
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 8, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 6 days ago

Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-quarter loss, beats estimates

2 Min Read

Workers walk inside the Jindal Power and Steel Ltd. complex at Nisha village in Orissa March 27, 2012.Rupak De Chowdhuri/files

REUTERS - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, beat estimates with a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

Revenue from Jindal's iron and steel segment rose about 26 percent to 47.13 billion rupees ($740.61 million).

The Delhi-based steelmaker reported a loss of 3.87 billion rupees for the April-June quarter, compared with a loss of 10.82 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2vB7C3W)

The company, has posted losses for at least the last 10 quarters, said in May it expected to swing into profit by 2018/19, aiming to strengthen steel production by about 50 percent in fiscal 2018.

The company produced 1.26 million tonnes of crude steel in the quarter, compared with 1.19 million tonnes a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the steelmaker to make a loss of 4.33 billion rupees in the first quarter of this financial year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 63.6370 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.