Marsh & McLennan to buy UK broker JLT for $5.7 billion

(Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson for about 4.3 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) in cash as the U.S. financial services group looks to boost its speciality risk broking and global reinsurance business.

Shares of the UK insurance and reinsurance broker rose 32.3 percent to 1,894 pence, just below MMC’s offer of 1,915 pence, which was set at a premium of about 33.7 percent to JLT stock’s closing price on Monday.

The deal consideration implies an enterprise value of about 4.9 billion pounds for JLT.

Investors representing 40.45 percent of JLT’s stock, including top shareholder Jardine Matheson Group, have already given irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent to support the tie-up.

JLT’s independent directors, advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Simon Robertson Associates, intend to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the deal, the companies said.

MMC, which expects annual revenue to rise to $17 billion after the deal closes, said JLT chief Executive Dominic Burke is set to join MMC as vice chairman.

Goldman Sachs was acting as financial adviser to MMC and MMC’s unit.

Slaughter and May and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz provided legal advisers to MMC and its unit, while Clifford Chance LLP was legal advisers to JLT.

($1 = 0.7601 pounds)