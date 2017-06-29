FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
John Wood Group sees weak first half on fewer projects
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
June 29, 2017 / 6:46 AM / a month ago

John Wood Group sees weak first half on fewer projects

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc said fewer projects and modifications work, particularly in the North Sea region, weighed on its first half, while impact of a tougher pricing environment would result in a reduction in the first-half margin.

The company, which provides services to oil producers including BP Plc, said it was cautious about its full-year outlook, but anticipated a stronger second half.

"First half performance is down on 2016 and weaker than anticipated," John Wood Group said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, however, said activity in the U.S. onshore shale market had improved since the beginning of the year, and that it had secured infrastructure construction projects in Ohio.

Oil companies have cut back on spending for exploration drilling and maintenance, reducing demand for engineering firms such as John Wood Group which provides services including overhaul of compressors, pumps, generators and rotating equipment. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.