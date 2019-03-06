J&J prices ketamine-like depression treatment at $590-$885 for two doses

FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday its nasal spray depression treatment, called Spravato, will be priced at $590 for a 56 mg dose and $885 for 84 mg.

During the induction phase of the therapy, which lasts for a month, patients will be treated twice a week with either dose, resulting in a wholesale acquisition cost or list price in the range of $4,720 to $6,785, Janssen spokesman Greg Panico said in an email statement.

Subsequent maintenance doses will be provided either once a week or every two weeks, adding up to monthly costs ranging from $2,360 to $3,540.

The list price of a drug is not necessarily what patients actually pay. Out-of-pocket costs vary based on an individual’s healthcare plans and the duration of treatment.

J&J’s Spravato, which is chemically similar to commonly-abused ketamine, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, making it the first new depression treatment in more than 30 years.