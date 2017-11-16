FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J wins Calif. lawsuit claiming asbestos in talc caused cancer
November 16, 2017 / 6:39 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Nov 16 (Reuters) - A California jury on Thursday ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a woman who said she developed the cancer mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos in the company’s talc-based products including J&J’s Baby Powder.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury’s verdict came in the first trial centering on claims that J&J’s talc products contained asbestos. J&J is separately battling thousands of cases claiming those products can cause ovarian cancer.

Reuters watched the verdict through Courtroom View Network, which broadcast it online. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

