European panel recommends approval of J&J's psoriasis drug

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel recommended the approval of Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen’s drug, guselkumab, for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

Guselkumab, which will be marketed as Tremfya, will treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, a chronic, autoimmune inflammatory disorder that results in sometimes painful, unsightly scaly and inflamed patches on the skin.

In July, Tremfya won U.S. approval for the treatment of the disease.

Recommendations for marketing approval by EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)