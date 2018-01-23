FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 3:50 PM / a day ago

U.S. appeals court invalidates J&J patent on Remicade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a ruling that invalidated a crucial Johnson & Johnson patent on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade, limiting J&J’s ability to seek damages from Pfizer Inc over its launch of a lower-cost version of the drug.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by a U.S. administrative court that a J&J patent covering the active ingredient in Remicade was invalid because it was based on an obvious concept. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe)

