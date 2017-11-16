FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson & Johnson hit with $247 mln verdict in hip implant trial
November 16, 2017

Johnson & Johnson hit with $247 mln verdict in hip implant trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Dallas on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit to pay $247 million to six patients who said they were injured by defective Pinnacle hip implants.

The jury found that the metal-on-metal hip implants were defectively designed and that the companies failed to warn consumers about the risks.

Six New York residents implanted with the hip devices said they experienced tissue death, bone erosion and other injuries they claimed were caused by the implants’ design flaws. (Reporting by Tina Bellon Editing by Marguerita Choy)

