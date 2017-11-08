FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Johnston Press says Custos Group requisition invalid
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 8, 2017 / 9:10 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Johnston Press says Custos Group requisition invalid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from source; background)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc said on Wednesday the requisition notice from its top shareholder Custos Group seeking a general meeting was “invalid”, but if it gets a valid requisition it would be put to shareholders.

A source close to Johnston Press told Reuters the letter was invalid because it had been signed by a wrong person.

Activist investor Custos Group, which owns about 20 percent of JPR and run by Christen Ager-Hanssen, on Tuesday sought a shareholder meeting to oust interim Chairman Camilla Rhodes and Michael Butterworth as directors.

Ager-Hanssen told Reuters on Tuesday that Custos would push for the appointment of Scotland’s former nationalist first minister Alex Salmond as the publisher’s chairman.

JPR publishes the Scotsman newspaper that opposed independence for Scotland in the 2014 vote.

The newspaper industry has been hit by the migration of advertisers to online platforms, forcing print publishers, such as Trinity Mirror and Daily Mail and General Trust to cut costs drastically.

Last week, shareholder Crystal Amber Fund cut its stake in Johnston Press to 10.48 percent from 18.15 percent. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.