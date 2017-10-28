Jordan's Arab Bank group says 9-month net profit drops 2.8 percent to $601 million

AMMAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Saturday its January-September net profit fell 2.8 percent to $601 million against $618 million in the same period last year.

Arab Bank Group’s total loans rose 6 percent to $25 billion as of the end of September, while deposits were unchanged at $33.6 billion compared with the same period last year.

The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, gave no figure for net profit in the third quarter alone.