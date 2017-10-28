FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 28, 2017 / 2:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Jordan's Arab Bank group says 9-month net profit drops 2.8 percent to $601 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Saturday its January-September net profit fell 2.8 percent to $601 million against $618 million in the same period last year.

Arab Bank Group’s total loans rose 6 percent to $25 billion as of the end of September, while deposits were unchanged at $33.6 billion compared with the same period last year.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, gave no figure for net profit in the third quarter alone. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
