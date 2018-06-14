FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Jordan's King Abdullah issues decree forming new cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah issued a decree on Thursday forming a new government led by a former World Bank economist and mandated to review a controversial tax system after widespread protests against IMF-driven austerity measures.

Jordan's King Abdullah speaks during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool/Files

U.S. ally Abdullah appointed Omar al-Razzaz, a Harvard- educated economist outside the ranks of the traditional political elite, last week to replace Hani Mulki, a business- friendly politician, who was dismissed to defuse public anger that led to some of the largest protests in years.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones

