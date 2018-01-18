FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 8:02 PM / a day ago

Israel's Jordan embassy to resume full operations - Israeli PM's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, will resume full operations immediately, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office said on Thursday.

Jordan said Israel had formally apologised for the deaths of two of its citizens killed by an Israeli security guard last July in an incident that has soured ties and led to the closure of the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordanian state media said.

“Israel and Jordan have reached agreement following the incidents at the embassy in Jordan on July 23 2017 and in the incident in which a Jordanian judge was killed in March 2014. Israel’s embassy in Jordan will return to full operations immediately,” a statement said.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Richard Balmforth

