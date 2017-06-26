FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Jost Group to list on Frankfurt stock exchange in H2
June 26, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Jost Group to list on Frankfurt stock exchange in H2

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read Jost Group (to clarify not Jost AG))

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German truck and trailer parts maker Jost Group plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017, the group said on Monday.

The private placement will comprise new shares from a capital increase worth around 130 million euros ($145.5 million) as well as stock held by existing shareholders including buyout group Cinven.

Sources had told Reuters last month that Cinven was reviving plans to list Jost, having previously shelved plans for a flotation due to wobbly capital markets.

$1 = 0.8937 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

