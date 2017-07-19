FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Jost-Werke likely to place shares at 27 euros per share - source
July 19, 2017

Jost-Werke likely to place shares at 27 euros per share - source

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - German truck and trailer parts maker Jost-Werke is likely to price its private share placement at 27 euros ($31.13) a share, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wendnesday.

Jost-Werke, which plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday, last week set the placement range at 25 to 31 euros.

The placement is being run by JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

$1 = 0.8672 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Tom Sims

