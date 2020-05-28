JPMorgan's investment banking head: quarterly revenues tracking 50% up from 2019

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by a JPMorgan Chase bank in Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) head of its corporate and investment banking division said second-quarter revenues for its markets unit are on track to be up more than 50% higher than the same period last year, thanks to extremely strong fixed income and equities trading revenues.

Speaking at a virtual conference hosted by global asset manager Alliance Bernstein, Daniel Pinto said he also expects investment banking fees in the second quarter to be up by a percentage in the mid- to high teens, while mergers and acquisitions will be “probably 15-20% down.”

Pinto said that trading volumes, which hit record-highs across Wall Street banks in March and April, are beginning to return to more normal levels. Pinto said he expects trading volumes to ultimately finish 2020 flat from 2019.