October 18, 2018 / 7:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JP Morgan Asset Management names new Asia Pacific chief

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), the asset management arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co, has appointed Dan Watkins as Asia Pacific chief executive, the company said on Thursday.

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Watkins, a JPMAM veteran who was most recently its global head of client services and deputy chief executive for Europe, will begin work later this year.

He will replace Michael Falcon, who is leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities, the statement said.

Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

