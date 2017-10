Oct 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it launched a new payment processing network that uses blockchain technology, in partnership with Royal Bank of Canada and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

The Interbank Information Network will allow payments to reach beneficiaries faster with fewer steps and better security, JPMorgan said on Monday. (reut.rs/2ylXai4) (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)