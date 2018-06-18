FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 6:01 PM / in 2 hours

JPMorgan to pay $65 million to settle charges of attempted ISDAFIX manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase Bank NA will pay a $65 million civil penalty to settle charges that it attempted manipulating ISDAFIX benchmark swap rates between 2007 and 2012, the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, U.S., September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

A CFTC order finds that the bank made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix to benefit its derivatives positions, the agency said in a statement.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Bill Trott

