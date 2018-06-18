JPMorgan to pay $65 million to settle charges of attempted ISDAFIX manipulation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase Bank NA will pay a $65 million civil penalty to settle charges that it attempted manipulating ISDAFIX benchmark swap rates between 2007 and 2012, the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, U.S., September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

A CFTC order finds that the bank made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix to benefit its derivatives positions, the agency said in a statement.