JPMorgan operating chief Zames to depart bank - memo

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in a matter of weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Dimon did not provide a reason for Zames's departure but thanked him for his 13 years with the bank and said he was sad to see him go. Zames was among several deputies considered a potential successor to Dimon. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Jonathan Oatis)