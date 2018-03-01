Illinois' Cook County extends tax deadline due to bank glitch

Feb 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Illinois’ Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago, will extend the property tax deadline for online taxpayers due to a computer glitch at the U.S. bank.

The deadline will be pushed to 11:59 p.m. on March 2 for anyone paying the first installment of their 2017 Cook County property tax online, the bank said in a statement.

An issue with the bank’s online property tax payment system prevented taxpayers from making payments late on Wednesday morning, JPMorgan said. It did not provide further details.

JPMorgan said it was working to restore service as soon as possible.