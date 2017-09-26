FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to hire more than 3,000 people in new operations centre in Poland
September 26, 2017 / 7:19 AM / in 22 days

JPMorgan to hire more than 3,000 people in new operations centre in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks into the JP Morgan headquarters at Canary Wharf in London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to hire more than 3,000 people in its new global operations centre in the next three years, Polish Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that JPMorgan Chase picked Warsaw for the new centre.

Possible other contenders to host the centre were Budapest and the Polish city of Wroclaw, though Reuters reported in April that Warsaw was the front-runner.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko

