JPMorgan to hire more than 3,000 people in new operations centre in Poland

A man walks into the JP Morgan headquarters at Canary Wharf in London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to hire more than 3,000 people in its new global operations centre in the next three years, Polish Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that JPMorgan Chase picked Warsaw for the new centre.

Possible other contenders to host the centre were Budapest and the Polish city of Wroclaw, though Reuters reported in April that Warsaw was the front-runner.