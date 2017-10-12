FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan gets boost from lending as trading slumps
October 12, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 days ago

JPMorgan gets boost from lending as trading slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 7.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as gains from loan growth and higher interest rates more than offset a slump in trading revenue.

Net profit rose to $6.73 billion, or $1.76 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $6.29 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2wPQtka)

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported results were comparable. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

