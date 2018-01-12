FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan profit plunges 37 percent on tax hit
#Financials
January 12, 2018 / 11:57 AM / in a day

JPMorgan profit plunges 37 percent on tax hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 37 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday due to a $2.4 billion charge related to the new federal tax law.

The lender's net profit fell to $4.23 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $6.73 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. [bit.ly/2AR7AUe ]

Excluding the tax law impact and other items, net income was $6.7 billion, or $1.76 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

