Poland's JSW extends deal with German Balta on coke supplies

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW, which is the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, extended agreement on coke supplies with one of its biggest clients - Germany’s Balta GmbH, JSW said on Monday.

The state-run JSW said that it signed an annex to the 2016 agreement with Balta which extends the supplies until end of 2030 from March 2021 and increases the deal’s value to 9 billion zlotys ($2.69 billion) from 1.18 billion zlotys agreed in 2016.

($1 = 3.3418 zlotys).

Coke deliveries are intended for the Indian market.