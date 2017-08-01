India's JSW Steel quarterly profit falls 44 pct, but beats estimates

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's biggest steel producer, JSW Steel Ltd, said on Tuesday net profit fell 44 percent in the quarter ended June, but outperformed analysts' estimates.

Net profit for the Mumbai-based steelmaker's first quarter dropped to 6.26 billion rupees ($97.70 million), from 11.20 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/2uTGnP5)

Analysts on average had expected net profit of 5.83 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=64.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)