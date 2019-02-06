JSW Steel quarterly net profit slips, lags estimates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - India’s JSW Steel Ltd on Wednesday posted a 7.4 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, missing estimates, dented by a decline in steel prices.

Net profit came in at 16.24 billion rupees ($226.75 million), for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 17.53 billion rupees a year ago, the company said.

Analysts on average were expecting the Mumbai-headquartered company to report a profit of 17.40 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue for the third quarter from all JSW operations jumped 11.2 percent to 203.18 billion rupees from the previous year.

($1 = 71.6200 Indian rupees)