FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 25, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

JSW Steel second-quarter profit more than doubles on higher output

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd reported second-quarter net profit more than doubled on higher steel production.

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Net profit for the Mumbai-based firm in the second quarter that ended in September rose to 21.26 billion rupees ($290.44 million) from a profit of 8.39 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 19.58 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 25 percent to 215.52 billion rupees, while crude steel production rose 6 percent from the same time a year ago, JSW said.

($1 = 73.2000 rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.