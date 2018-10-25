JSW Steel second-quarter profit more than doubles on higher output

(Reuters) - Steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd reported second-quarter net profit more than doubled on higher steel production.

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Net profit for the Mumbai-based firm in the second quarter that ended in September rose to 21.26 billion rupees ($290.44 million) from a profit of 8.39 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 19.58 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 25 percent to 215.52 billion rupees, while crude steel production rose 6 percent from the same time a year ago, JSW said.

($1 = 73.2000 rupees)