Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian steel producer JSW Steel Ltd reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, though it missed analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the second quarter ending on Sept. 30 rose to 8.39 billion rupees ($129.6 million) from 6.59 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected net profit of 10.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.