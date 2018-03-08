FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 6:56 PM / in a day

Financial services firm JTC poised for 310 mln stg London IPO - source

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Financial services firm JTC Group is poised to list on the London stock market in an initial public offering that values the business at about 310 million pounds ($428 million), according to a source familiar with the matter.

JTC will price its shares at 290 pence apiece in the flotation that could be announced as soon as Friday, the source said.

Jersey-based JTC, which was set up 31 years ago, provides administration services to funds with more than $85 billion in assets, spanning real estate to private equity.

It is majority-owned by its employees and also counts CBPE Capital as a minority investor.

Stockbrokers Zeus and Numis are working on JTC’s listing plans, which Reuters first reported last month.

$1 = 0.7242 pounds Reporting by Ben Martin Editing by Pamela Barbaglia and Mark Potter

