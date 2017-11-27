FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 2 days ago

Julius Baer CEO Collardi quits to take post at Pictet‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday that Chief Executive Boris Collardi was resigning with immediate effect to take a post at Pictet Group in Geneva.

Zurich-based Baer appointed current Chief Risk Officer Bernhard Hodler as CEO, adding it would engage in an evaluation process to address the long-term leadership of the group.

Collardi will be jointly responsible for Pictet’s global wealth management business when he takes up his new role in mid-2018, Pictet said in a separate statement. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
