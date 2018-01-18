Ex-Baer boss says desire to be entrepreneur drove sudden exit

BERN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Former Julius Baer chief executive Boris Collardi said on Thursday the chance to go from employee to entrepreneur drove his decision to quit his job to become a partner at Geneva-based rival Pictet Group.

“I’ll go from being an employee to an entrepreneur,” Collardi said on Thursday on the sidelines of a private banking event in the Swiss capital.

“That had a lot of importance for me.”

Julius Baer is publicly listed while Pictet is a private partnership.

Collardi had been CEO at Julius Baer since 2009 and he had faced disputes with shareholders over his pay. He has not previously publicly stated a reason for his departure.

Collardi was replaced by Chief Risk Officer Bernhard Hodler, who has agreed to take on the job while the bank evaluates the group’s long term leadership.