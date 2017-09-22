FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer hires UBS's Bartholet as chief risk officer
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 25 days ago

Julius Baer hires UBS's Bartholet as chief risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday it has appointed Oliver Bartholet as chief risk officer, replacing Bernhard Hodler who will serve as deputy to Chief Executive Boris Collardi.

Bartholet, currently head of legal group regulatory and governance at UBS, will take the new role effective April 1, 2018, the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.

The appointment marks Julius Baer’s third executive board change this year after it announced replacements for Latin America head Gustavo Raitzin and Jan Bielinski as chief communications officer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill)

