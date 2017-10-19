FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Greece's Jumbo eyes bond to fund foreign expansion -report
October 19, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 3 days ago

CORRECTED-Greece's Jumbo eyes bond to fund foreign expansion -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read chairman, paragraph 3)

ATHENS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Jumbo, Greece’s biggest listed retailer, is considering issuing a convertible bond to raise up to 250 million euros to finance foreign expansion, a Greek newspaper reported on Thursday.

Despite seven years of austerity in Greece, Jumbo has fared well thanks to its low-cost products and rapid growth in its operations in Romania and Bulgaria.

Jumbo will use the proceeds from the bond to finance its expansion in Romania and boost cash, the Kathimerini newspaper quoted Chairman Apostolos Vakakis as telling an institutional investors meeting on Wednesday.

Jumbo was not available for immediate comment. In a bourse filing this week, it called a shareholders meeting on Nov. 8 to decide on the bond.

The retailer operates 51 stores in Greece and 22 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

It plans to open 17 stores in Romania, two in Greece and one in Bulgaria in the next five years. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

