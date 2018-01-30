Juniper Networks quarterly revenue drops 10.5 pct

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 10.5 percent, as its cloud computing business struggled against stiff competition.

Net loss was $148.1 million, or 40 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit $188.9 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier

The company took a $289.5 million charge related to the new U.S. tax law.

Revenue fell to $1.24 billion from $1.39 billion. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)