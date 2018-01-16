FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 10:09 PM / a day ago

Celgene in talks to buy Juno Therapeutics - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp is in talks to buy Juno Therapeutics Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2EMlysO)

Shares of Juno, which has a market value of $5.57 billion, were up 36 percent at $62.50 in extended trading on Tuesday.

The WSJ report comes days after Celgene said it had agreed to acquire Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion, subject to certain milestones associated with regulatory hurdles and sales performance. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

