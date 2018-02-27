FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 27, 2018 / 7:21 AM / a day ago

Jupiter FY pretax profit up 13 pct on asset boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management on Tuesday posted a 13 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, after inflows and market gains helped boost the company’s assets under management by almost a quarter to 50.2 billion pounds.

Pretax profit in the year to the end of December was 192.9 million pounds ($269.50 million), up from the prior year’s 171.4 million pounds but lagging a company supplied analyst consensus forecast for 195.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7158 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.