March 6, 2018 / 7:46 AM / 2 days ago

Britain's Just Eat to up spending in 2018, hitting core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British takeaway delivery company Just Eat said it would invest an additional 50 million pounds ($69 million) in 2018, resulting in a forecast for core earnings coming in below market expectations by as much as 60 million pounds.

The group, which has grown rapidly, was setting out its plans under new chief executive Peter Plumb, forecasting underlying core earnings of between 165 million to 185 million pounds for 2018. The market had expected a figure of 226 million pounds.

Just Eat also reported 2017 revenue and core earnings above its guidance but took a non-cash impairment charge of 180 million pounds against its Australian and New Zealand operations.

$1 = 0.7231 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
