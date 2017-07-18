FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Just Group says H1 sales up 3 pct, boosted by retirement income
July 18, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 17 days ago

Just Group says H1 sales up 3 pct, boosted by retirement income

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Just Group, which specialises in selling financial products for retirement, reported on Tuesday a 3 percent increase in new business sales in the six months to end-June.

The company said the growth was driven by strong sales of retirement income products, which rose 16 percent in the period to 720 million pounds ($943.06 million).

It also took on more risk from corporate defined benefit pension schemes, with sales of 296 million pounds, up 80 percent on the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.7635 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

